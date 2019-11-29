Kaleshwaram project irrigats 80,000 acres in Nizamabad rural segment: Bajireddy Goverdhan

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:19 am

Nizamabad: Kaleswaram project irrigates about 80 thousand acres in Nizamabad rural Assembly Constituency, said Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan.

Inaugurating various developmental works at Honnajipet village of Dharpally mandal, Govardhan said government had sanctioned Rs 4.5 crore for development of Honnajipet village. He inaugurated Rs 1.61 crore worth check dam, community hall and medical camp. He said check dam and three tanks in the village would irrigate 1300 acres of land and added that because of Mission Kakatiya programme, ground water level had increased and good rainfall recorded due to the Haritha Haram programme.

Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was implementing various types of welfare schemes to benefit different categories people. From last two years there was huge plantation of saplings in the State, because of which there was good rainfall and pollution is under check.

Rao said that this year, paddy yield would be at record high in the district and said the government would arrange required number of Paddy purchasing centers in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.