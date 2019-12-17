KLIS lifts 25 TMC in single season

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The success and engineering magnificence of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) can be gauged from the fact that the project could lift 25 TMC of water in a single season with intermittent pumping as compared to Handri-Neeva project, considered the biggest lift scheme in Asia, that can lift only 18 TMC of water by continuous pumping throughout the year.

“Unlike other lift irrigation schemes, KLIS has a unique engineering system. The pumping capacity of 2 TMC of water per day, storing the water in an intermittent reservoir and again lifting water from those reservoirs are some of the critical features of this mega project. Even though Handri-Neeva project’s capacity is 40 TMC, it could never lift more than 20 TMC in a year,” Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) Director B Srinivas Reddy said. The MEIL executed critical components of the project.

Also read Another record under KLIS belt

“The mega effort of MEIL in lifting water to such a height and diverting the flow of Godavari River is an abnormal phenomenon. In that sense it has rewritten the age-old idiom in Telugu ‘Neeru Pallaemerugu’ (water flows only towards low lying areas). With the determination of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the meticulous execution of the Kaleshwaram Project by MEIL, Godavari River has now taken a new direction flowing 175 km in transit to reach the upper reaches against gravity,” Srinivas Reddy explained.

The Kaleshwaram project could pump 160 TMC of water from Godavari River, having a pumping capacity of 2 TMC per day, he said. “MEIL has taken up all the critical works of this project including construction of underground pump house and establishing electrical distribution system. Medigadda-Lakshmi, Annaram-Saraswathi, Sundilla-Parvathi, Lakshmipur-underground Gayathri Pump Houses are very critical in Link-1 and Link-2 for operationalising this project. All these pump houses have been now brought into utilisation successfully without any technical glitches, proving the mettle of irrigation experts of Telangana and the executive ability of companies such as MEIL, BHEL, Andriz and Zailum, the release said.

Lakshmi Pump House has got utmost importance as it is the first one that enables the reverse flow of Godavari River at a higher level. It could lift 24.062 TMC of water between July 5 and December 6 in just 3,157 pumping hours. Utilisation of all the 11 pumps in this period is another hallmark achievement. The 6th pump, inaugurated by the three Chief Ministers in June, could work for 489 hours lifting 3.72 TMCs of water. Each of these pumps, with a capacity of 40 MW, could lift 0.00762 TMCs of water in an hour. It was operationalised to its full potential since November 11.

MEIL has established eight machines, each with a capacity of 40 MWs, in Saraswathi Pump House. They could lift 18.559 TMCs of water by working for 1,782 hours between July 22 and December 6, and they started functioning to their full potential since November 19. The machines could work for nearly 1,312 hours and lifted 13.675 TMCs of water. The 5th machine worked for 295 hours and lifted 3.080 TMCs of water, the release said.

Parvathi Pump House is the last Pump House in Link-1, from which 15.404 TMCs of water has reached Sripadasagar-Yellampalli Reservoir; Machines in this Pump House worked for nearly 1639 hours and the second unit was run for nearly 315 hours pumping 2.963 TMCs of water.

Gayathri Pump House is the most critical one among all the pumphouses, as it is an underground pumphouse constructed 430 feet below the ground. Seven machines are there in this Pump House each with a capacity of 139 MW. Such gigantic pumping units are nowhere established for the first time in the world. The efforts of MEIL and BHEL are much laudable in establishing such huge pumping units below the ground. These 7 units have worked for 2,602 hours so far and enabled reaching of 29.70 TMCs of water towards Mid Maneru Reservoir. Thus, for the first time, Mid-Manair reservoir is full of Godavari water bringing a new life to the entire area.

The entire river route from Medigadda to Siricilla which used to be dry earlier now has a fresh lease of life with full of water. The storage of water in Lakshmi, Saraswathi, Parvathi, Sirpadasagar-Yellampalli, Sriramsagar flood canal and Mid-Manair reservoirs has brought much-needed cheer among the local people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .