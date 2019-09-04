KLIS new tourist hotspot of TS

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: The engineering marvel that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is will soon turn into a tourist hotspot as well, with the Telangana government drawing up elaborate plans to develop the command area of the scheme into a tourist hub.

Kaleshwaram, inaugurated in June this year and which is already irrigating several lakhs of acres by harnessing waters from the Godavari and bringing cheer to farmers, is unique, not just by design, but by the size, scope and impact as well.

Must-see place

With the project setting records on multiple counts, ranging from the speed at which it was completed, to having the world’s largest pumping station and biggest pumphouse, the government feels that Kaleshwaram can become one of the must-see destinations, not just for those in Telangana, but also for tourists in the country. An expert team from Delhi and Hyderabad, tasked to do a detailed survey of the project and submit a report, has already begun its work.

At the same time, apart from restaurants, recreational and entertainment facilities, boating, parks and cottages among others alongside the command area of Kaleshwaram, proposals are being drawn by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) for a ropeway from Yadadri Temple to a spot near the Baswapur Reservoir of the project. The reservoir is about four kilometres from the temple.

Top-class convention centre

That is not all. If the proposal fructifies, Telangana will also have another international convention centre on the lines of the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Baswapur. Apart from the convention centre, recreational facilities, restaurants and cottages are being planned in 90 acres at Baswapur. Plans are also being drawn up to provide facilities like boating, cottages and restaurants, among others, at the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir to attract tourists.

“As per instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the survey is being done by roping in architects from Delhi and Hyderabad,” TSTDC managing director B Manohar told Telangana Today.

The TSTDC has already started weekend special tour packages to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Places like Medigadda Barrage, Kannepally Pumphouse and Annaram Barrage besides the Kaleshwaram temple, Thousand Pillar Temple and Goddess Bhadrakali temple in Warangal city are being covered as part of the tour. This package is being offered for Rs.1,800 per adult and Rs.1,440 per child, including transportation by an AC coach besides refreshment facility at the department’s Haritha Hotel in Kaleshwaram.

After Kaleshwaram, other irrigation projects will also be developed on similar lines, officials said, adding that the government would also focus on developing more tourism hubs across the State.

