KLIS on course to meet target

Hyderabad: Moving steadily towards the State government’s target of creating new ayacut of 18 lakh acres, part of the complex canal network of the multi-stage mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will be ready by June, 2021, providing irrigation to 10 lakh acres. The remaining 8 lakh acres will be covered by June 2022. All the major canals that carry water from the project and distributaries are ready while work was going on in minor and sub-minor canals that actually deliver the KLIS water to the farmer’s land.

“The land acquisition for the construction of canals is proceeding as per the consent award. The State government has already granted budgetary support for the construction of the canal network. At the moment, works are going on a tad slow because of the monsoon. It will pick up once the rainy season is over,” KLIS Engineer-In-Chief (Hyderabad) Bhukya Hariram Naik told Telangana Today. He said another 30,000 acres of ayacut in addition to the envisaged 18 lakh acres will also receive irrigation in Link-1 of KLIS that consists of the three main barrages — Lakshmi, Sarswathi and Parvathi.

On the other hand, the 13-km canal linking Lakshmi barrage with Sripada Yellampalli, 12 km canal from Yellampalli to Mid Manair, 27.50 km Mid Manair to Upper Manair, 76.26 km canal from Mid Manair to Kondapochamma Sagar, and 122.15 km canal from Mallannasagar to Gandhamalla and Baswapur reservoirs in Yadadri district under Link-V have been completed. The trial run of discharge of water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Baswapur has been successful, he said.

Borewell to canal irrigation

Naik said the trial run of releasing water from Kondapochamma Sagar into Jagdevpur and Turkapally canals has been completed. However, a breach at Jagadevpur canal occurred flooding Sivaruvenkatapur village, but that has been immediately repaired. The Jagadevpur canal is one of the 13 canal network that carries water from Kondapochamma Sagar. The 24-km long canal with a capacity to carry 695 cusecs can provide irrigation to 12,800 acres. After 3.5 km, it splits towards Alair. The Alair canal splits again at the eighth km with one branch going to Turkapally. The 24-km long Turkapally canal has an ayacut of 18,800 acres.

However, work on Baswapur reservoir was yet to be completed, and as a result, water will reach Gandhamalla and Baswapur reservoirs by the end of the year. Baswapur reservoir which has a capacity of 11.39 TMC is located in Baswapur in Bhongir mandal. Turkapally canal leads to Gandhamalla reservoir in Turkapally mandal also in Yadadri district. These two canals can fill 200 water tanks en route.

After accomplishing the release of water from Ranganayak Sagar to the right and left canals of the reservoir, works on the distribution channels were taken up on war-footing with the active participation of farmers. Engineers fixed sluice gates to the canals so that water flow can be regulated during fallow period or when the farmers have enough water stored in tanks and check dams. Engineers will be implementing the “On and Off” system of pumping so that release of water can be stopped when there is no need, saving valuable water from evaporation.

