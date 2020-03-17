KLIS: Trial run from MMD to Annapurna Reservoir successful

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The engineers of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) have succeeded in pumping 0.7 TMC of Godavari water from Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir (Mid Manair Dam) to Annapurna Reservoir (Anantagiri) on Monday. Now all the pumps except pump number two (in series) out of the four have been tested and wet run has been successful.

“While one pump was put on wet run on Sunday, the other one was tested on Monday. The second pump which was not tested so far will also be put to test within two days,” KLIS engineer in chief K Hariram told Telangana Today.

Last Wednesday, pump number one was turned on and water was sent from Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir to reach Asia’s largest open to sky surge pool. After it was filled, the water was sent to Annapurna underground pump house thereby lifting the water with the help of one pump. The delivery cistern then released the water to Annapurna reservoir.

Similar exercise was conducted on Monday by the KLIS engineers. Once all the four pumps are tested, water will be taken to Ranganayak Sagar, then to Mallannasagar and finally to Kondapochamma Sagar by the end of the month, the engineers said.

