KLIS water for Siddipet in March

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Siddipet: Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajath Kumar on Friday instructed department officials to complete all the works pertaining to Kaleshwaram Project on war-footing since the government intended to release Godavari water into Anantagiri reservoir, Ranganayaka Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar in March.

Rajath Kumar was speaking with officials during a visit to Ranganayaka Sagar here. The Principal Secretary, accompanied by irrigation officials, flew in a chopper from Hyderabad to examine the progress of works in Siddipet district since the State government was preparing to release water into Anantagiri reservoir on March 3. The Godavari water will probably reach Ranagnayaka Sagar on March 10 and Konda Pochamma Sagar on March 15, he said.

He instructed Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy to fast track leftover land acquisition so that all the canal works can also be completed by June 2020 when the monsoon sets in.

At a review meeting with officials later, Rajath Kumar has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to provide irrigation water to 30,000 acres under under Anantagiri reservoir, 1.10 lakh acres under Ranganayaka Sagar, 1.25 lakh acres under Mallanna Sagar and, 2.85 lakh acres under Kondapochamma Sagar by June 2021.

Pointing out that the State government wanted to ensure Telangana’s prosperity by supplying Godavari water to each and every acre in these parts of the State, the Principal Secretary asked the officials to bring each and every acre under cultivation in Siddipet district.

Sircilla District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, OSD (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Engineer in-chief, Hariram, district irrigation and revenue officials participate in the meeting.

