KLIS will change agri landscape: Koppula

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Mancherial: Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was the lifeline of Telangana and it would transform the lives of farmers, said Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare and BC Welfare Koppula Eshwar.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a lodge here on Saturday, the State would prosper in agriculture and other sectors with the help of the engineering marvel that was launched on Friday. The credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his team, he added.

The Minister further said the project was commissioned comparatively in a short span of time due to the vision and the unwavering determination of Rao. He said the multi-stage lift irrigation scheme would turn agriculture into a profitable sector, and crisis in the agriculture would be a thing of the past.

Earlier, he inaugurated a private school in Luxettipet town. He was accorded a grand welcome by cadres of the TRS and was received by Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Mancherial Municipal Chairperson M Vasundhara and others.