KLIS will end drought in Siddipet: Harish

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao offered silk vastrams to the presiding deity of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Komuravelly, on the occasion of the Lord’s Kalyanam Mahotsavam here on Sunday. The Minster, along with other leaders and officials, was accorded a grand reception at the temple.

After participating in the rituals, Rao said Siddipet district would become prosperous with the blessings of Lord Mallanna since Mallanna Sagar, named after the presiding deity, will soon get Godavari water.

Stating that Maddur, Komuravelly, Nanganur and Cherial mandals once reeled under severe drought conditions, Rao said that they would put a permanent end to drought in these parts of Telangana by completing the gigantic Kaleshwaram project.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has granted funds liberally for the temple development, Rao said that they had taken up development works with an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. Terming the Mallanna Jatara as a Telangana Jatara, the Minister said that the temple attracted devotees from across the State.

Kalyanam Mahotsavam was performed at 10.45 am on Sunday, which was witnessed by thousands of devotees. Various rituals were performed throughout the day to mark the Lord’s Kalayanam. Minister Malla Reddy, Chief Whip in Legislative Council B Venkateshwarlu, MLA, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others attended. Later, Bhongir MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also offered prayers to the Lord.

