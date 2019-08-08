KLIS will help recharge groundwater table

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: One of the most important intended outcomes of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is recharging of groundwater table through percolation of surface water, thanks to presence of water not just in Godavari but also in the KLIS canal systems. In addition, KLIS water is also being used to filling up village tanks, small and big, in the districts it serves.

Telangana has upwards of 23 lakh agricultural borewells that use about a third of the total electricity used in the State. This power is currently supplied free to farmers by the State government and when surface irrigation comes to the fore, they are expected to decrease their dependence on groundwater, resulting in overall power savings. And farmers will no longer need to dig new borewells in search of water resulting in direct savings of about Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh for every new borewell that is not dug.

This projected power bill takes into supposition that two TMCft of water will be pumped each day into the river to take water to Mid-Manair. But this will be done only if required depending on the inflows into Sri Ram Sagar Project and Yellampalli reservoirs.

One of the facts that the project critics appear to have ignored is that Godavari does not go into spate every year but does so once every four or five years with adequate flows. But their claims remain that there is no need for Kaleshwaram or pumping of water back into the river from Medigadda.

But the fate of water supply every year for irrigating more than 40 lakh acres for each of the two major crop season, supply of drinking water to tens of thousands of villages as well as to industries and thermal power plants, cannot be left to be dictated by annual rains and this is where Kaleshwaram project comes into its own.

The basic fact about Kaleshwaram project is that even in years when there are no floods but Godavari enjoys expected natural flows and fills up SRSP and then Yellampalli, it will not require any pumping to bring water back a distance of 143 km from Medigadda to Yellampalli.

