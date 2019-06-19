KLIS, world’s unique project

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Till date, the Colorado lift scheme in America and the Great man-made River in Egypt were considered the biggest lift irrigation schemes in the World. The mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is, however, will stake claim for the honour. It is by far the first-of-its-kind and the largest lift-based irrigation project in the world. The project requires 7152 MW of electricity to pump 3 TMC of water daily. In the first phase, 4992 MWs of electricity will be used for pumping 2 TMCs of water. MEIL, India’s leading infrastructure company, has completed the construction of the major components of the project, that is looked upon as an engineering marvel.

The project will be inaugurated on 21st June. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has completed the project on a fast-track mode and the construction has been completed in record time. All the civil and electro-mechanical works in Medigadda to Mid-Maneru link-1 and link-2 have been completed. The company had completed the installation of 105 of the 120 machines and construction of 17 pumps of the 20 pump houses on fast track mode as part of the project. Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla (link 1) pumphouses along with the world’s biggest pumphouse at Lakshmipur (Package 8 in link 2) are ready for pumping water.

The prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation (KLIP) Project will help in extending irrigation to 37.08 lakh acres of land. Some 18.82 lakh acres of it is part of the command area of existing projects in need of stabilization. B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL said it is a privilege and lifetime opportunity to translate the plans of the project into a reality. “We have successfully engineered the world’s biggest pumping scheme in India. To achieve that, we used world-class technology involving the best agencies that have delivered quality. We at MEIL believe that quality and timely delivery of projects are the benchmarks to our success.”

“MEIL has proven its strength in diverse forte – from the construction of major pump houses and power transmission infrastructure through to and civil and electro-mechanical engineering works at their best for pumping water this season,” he added. The capacities of the pump houses in the Colorado Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Great Man-Made River in Egypt are measured in horsepower and they took over 3 decades for completion. The capacity of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project is measured in Mega Watts. The project requires 7152 MW of electricity to pump 3 TMC of water daily. In the first phase, 4992 MWs of electricity will be used for pumping 2 TMCs of water. Many other lift irrigation projects have also been completed and maintained by MEIL across India. The Pattiseema project was implemented in record-breaking time and secured a place in “Limca Book of World Records”. It also completed Handri-Neeva lift scheme in 2012 and maintaining it without any single problem ever since.

A total of 43 machines are being established for Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Pump Houses, each having 40 MWs capacity. These three pump houses consume nearly 1720 MWs of electricity. The underground pump house in the package-8 will have 7 units, out of which 5 machines are ready to pump 2 TMCs of water per day. Each one of these machines is having the world’s biggest pumping machines with a capacity of 139 MWs. This underground pump house itself would consume 973 MWs of electricity. MEIL is also establishing four machines in Package -11, each with a capacity of 135 MWs. Four machines each with a capacity of 106 MW are being installed in Package -10. And another 7 machines, each with a capacity of 124 MW are in Package-6.

During 2018-19, the amount of work completed is really a world record in terms of execution in pump houses. Nearly 177 Lakhs CuM worth of earthwork was completed for Medigadda Scheme. On average, MEIL completed one lakh CuM of earthwork per day. In the same way, 8.62 Lakhs CuM of concrete work was completed in just 22 months. Completing 1310 CuM of concrete work for a lift scheme and laying 39,700 tones of underground pipes in 18 months is another distinction. MEIL established 6 machines at Medigadda in just 10 months, which is the shortest time frame in the world.

Package-8 pumping station

A marvel in underground engineering, the Package-8 pumping station can lift 3 TMCs of water per day. It is constructed 330 metres below the ground and is the only one consisting of such a gigantic underground pumping station with 7 units, each having a capacity of 139 MWs. “The uniqueness of this pump house lies in its twin tunnels, which have been constructed side by side by excavating the earth with a diameter of 10.5 meters, each having a length of 4133 metres. Surge pool and additional surge pools of this pump house are also the biggest in the world. This is the first time such constructions have been made under the ground. One can imagine the size of the Pumphouse that has 330 Mts depth, 25 Mts width and 65 Mts of height,” said Srinivas Reddy.

Unique power infrastructure

Nearly 7152 MWs of electricity is required for lifting 3 TMCs of water per day. This equals the total demand consumption of electricity in most Indian States. MEIL completed construction of electrical infrastructure with 3057 MWs capacity that includes six 400KVand 220KV substations, transformers and 260 km of transmission lines, 7 KMs of 400 KV XLPE under Ground Cable etc. This huge electrical infrastructure has been established for providing drinking water and irrigation purposes in the world.

