KMC’s Re 1 funeral gets huge response from philanthropists

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Re 1 funeral scheme, Antima Yatra-Akhri Safar is getting huge response from philanthropists.

KMC, which has announced to start the scheme from June 15, has also invited donations from philanthropists and common public to implement the scheme.

On Thursday, employees of Bank of Baroda have donated Rs 77,000 for the scheme and handed over cheque to KMC Mayor S Ravinder Singh in the president of commissioner Badraiah.

It may be recalled here that a week ago, employees of KMC had announced their one day salary amounting to Rs 4 lakh. A couple Bathini Raja Goud and Sriteja, who used to celebrate the birthday of their daughter Veda Varnika by donating to orphanage and old age homes, have also donated Rs 10,000 to the programme.

KB Nagabushanam, a retired agricultural officer from Kamareddy, sent a cheque of Rs 5,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Singh thanked the common public and philanthropists for donating money to perform the last rites of the poor.

Informing that two vehicles have already been purchased to carry bodies to graveyard, he said all necessary arrangements were made to implement the scheme from June 15.

