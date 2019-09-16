Know food to order with your gin

By | Published: 4:43 pm

There’s a ‘ginaissance’ in the making, at least going by the rising number of gin tastings, and new gin flavours and categories being introduced in the global market. But, before you jump on to the bandwagon, it may be advisable to know that the Juniper-based spirit is infused with botanicals, which, if not paired with the right food, can lead to a mismatch.

“It’s an extremely refreshing drink, which works well with different flavours. So you can experiment with herbs and spices, and create your own style of drink,” says Hemant Mundkar, brand ambassador of Bacardi India’s Spirits portfolio. “But for a well-curated meal that goes just right with gin, the general rule of thumb is to avoid spicy food, which can completely overpower your palate,” he adds.

Gin evolved in the UK before it won the world over. So, Mundkar suggests the classic English pub-style food Â- fish and chips, and sliders as its ideal pairing. From the Indian platter, mini versions of Onion Kachoris, Samosas, and Tandoori food complement it perfectly. But, he cautions against going for food rich in spices as Indian food generally tends to be spicy.

“From the Mediterranean spread, gin goes well with everything from smoked salmon and cheese and crackers to stuffed black olives, Mezze platters, and Caesar and Greek salads,” says the Bangalore-based spirits expert. From among the Asian cuisines, Mundkar suggests pairing the spirit with Dimsums (pork, vegetables or seafood), Tempura (vegetables and prawns) and a Sushi or Sashimi platter.