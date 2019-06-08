Know weight of your bags

By | Published: 12:41 am 2:12 pm

With two days left for the schools to re-open after a summer break, the number of text and notebooks that need to be carried remains a million-dollar question. Amidst this confusion, several students end up packing more books than the prescribed ones which increases the load of the schoolbags manifold. Carrying these schoolbags becomes a herculean task for children and, in fact, it hurts the spine and shoulder, thereby affecting the body growth.

To contain the weight of schoolbags, the State government has come up with guidelines which capped bag load not exceeding 1.5 kg for classes I and II. For the classes III to V, the bag weight should be about 2 kg to 3 kg. In case of classes VI and VII, the schoolbag should not weigh beyond 4 kg and for classes VIII and IX, it should not be more than 4.5 kg. For class X, the bag weight should not exceed 5 kg.

Giving relief to primary grade children i.e., from classes I to V, the age-old of practice of giving homework has been done away with. Students must complete the exercise given at the end of each unit or lesson in the textbooks during the school hours under the supervision of teachers. For the classes VI to X, the schools are instructed to plan homework by allocating particular days in a week for specific subjects.

The school managements are also instructed not to prescribe additional and supplementary textbooks that are voluminous, costly and designed in a pedagogically unsound manner.

This apart, students and parents were asked to purchase schoolbags that have broad padded straps for symmetrical distribution of weight. And students should always use both straps for carrying the bag. The schools were also instructed to frequently check the bag weight to ensure that students do not carry unnecessary material.

The students and parents have been urged to avoid water bottles and managements were directed to provide safe drinking water in the school premises.

