Know what to watch through ‘Binge It’

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Watching movies on OTT platforms is a sole way for movie buffs to satisfy their cinema cravings during the lockdown. But, figuring out what to watch next is puzzling while constantly looking for movie ratings and watchlists is pointless.

BingeIt, an app developed by Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs, is trying to make the process facile by solving a problem of ‘what to watch’ for content lovers. Though there is a ton of content available to watch across multiple OTT platforms, Sai Kiran Alagundula and Sai Kiran Rathan, the founder and co-founder of BingeIt respectively, found that a user takes about 20 minutes on an average to decide what to watch. Also, users love to seek recommendations from friends and family rather than system recommendations.

This led the young minds to think in the direction of social platforms and how they can get the right set of recommendations for a user based on their preferences. Eventually, the duo came up with BingeIt, a peer to peer recommendations platform for content lovers.

Explaining the features and functionality of the app, Sai Kiran Rathan said the app, besides helping users easily find a movie or tv show based on their interests, also allows them to see what their friends are watching or recommending and vice versa.

“The app also enables users to see what is currently trending globally and within their circles. Apart from the discovery of the content, it also provides the user with information on where particular content is available such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, ZEE5 and Sun NXT. Users can also maintain watchlists and watched lists, through which the app can filter out recommendations,” he adds.

Interestingly, BingeIt is creating user experiences that are enhancing and fun with offering features like home feed, stories/status and groups. The app, which is completely free for the users, is currently compatible with Android and iOS. However, the duo is working on soon to make it compatible with television and web apps.

The user activity within BingeIt has been tremendous so far with over 5000 users and seeing about 10 percent of daily active users. An average of about 100 recommendations is being done every day. The duo is actively developing and improving the application with periodic updates.

