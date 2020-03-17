KNRCL founder donates Rs 25 crore for village development in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 12:42 am

Warangal Rural: More than four decades ago, Kamidi Narasimha Reddy, a native of Dammannapet of Wardhannapet mandal in the district, left the village in search of a career.

As he began his journey as a civil contractor, he founded the KNR Constructions Limited Company and reached new heights. Though he settled down in the State capital, his heart always longed for his native village and wanted to contribute his mite for the development of the village.

Meanwhile, the State government announced ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme for the development of the villages, and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called upon businessmen, contractors, NRIs and other philanthropists to come forward and chip in for the development of their respective villages. Inspired by the programme, Narasimha Reddy decided to pay back the ‘debt’ to his motherland.

By taking up several development works, he won the hearts of the people and now he is called ‘Srimanthudu’ of the village. Besides the Rs 25 crore donation he announced for the development of the village, he has already taken up developmental works such as laying of CC roads, BT roads, constructed toilets and additional classrooms, dug up a well for drinking water and purchased RO plants for the school.

“With the construction of internal CC roads and BT roads connecting nearby villages, our village has changed a lot. He wants to lay CC roads for all colonies in the village. He is also developing crematorium at the village,” Arjula Tirupathi Reddy, a resident of Dammannapet, told ‘Telangana Today’.

“KNR wants to purchase at least 10 acres of the land on a roadside and construct a hospital, home for the old, and modern function hall at the village which has a population of 5,000. He is keen on developing our village as a model village,” Tirupathi Reddy added.

Meanwhile, Narasimha Reddy, on Monday, met MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad along with Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Wardhannapet MLA Aruri Ramesh and donated a cheque worth Rs 1.50 crore for the development of Community Health Centre, Wardhannapet, which is located 6 km away from Dammannapet village. Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao appreciated Narasimha Reddy and tweeted complimenting him after they met.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao also called upon the rich in society, NRIs and others to contribute for the development of their respective villages.

