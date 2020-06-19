KNRUHS: Medical PG Degree and Diploma Exams from June 20

By | Published: 6:13 pm 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: The examinations for Medical Postgraduate Degree and Diploma students of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) affiliated colleges will be held on June 20, 22 and 24, according to KNRUHS here on Friday.

The exams will be held between 10 am and 1 pm and the students will have to report to their respective venues 90 minutes ahead i.e. by 8.30 am. There are 13 centres across the State where 1187 students will appear for the PG examinations.

The 13 examination centres include Chelmeda Institute of Medical Sciences, Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Mamata Medical College, MNR Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Pratima Institute of Medical sciences, Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Sri Venkata Sai Medical College, Bhaskar Medical College, Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences.

The examination centre of all the medical Postgraduate Degree, Diploma students of Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad appearing for the examinations has been shifted to Kamineni Academy of Medical sciences. L.B Nagar, Hyderabad

The Dental Postgraduate Degree students of KNRUHS affiliated colleges appearing for the examinations to be held from June 23 have to report at respective examination centre sharp 8.30 am one and half hour before the examination time on every examination day.

In all, there are 1187 students, out of which there are 994 PG Degree students and 193 PG Diploma students, who are set to appear for the examinations.

“All Covid precautions including bigger examination halls that seat only 25 to 30 students have been set-up. Lot of effort has been taken-up to ensure physical distancing measures are in place at the examination halls,” KNRUHS officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .