KNRUHS releases notification for counseling

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) issued notification for the first phase of online counselling for admission into MBBS/BDS courses under management quota in private medical colleges, private dental colleges and Army Dental College affiliated to KNRUHS from July 25 to 28 at Professor G Ram Reddy Centre for Distance education, Osmania University campus.

There will be simultaneous counselling for MBBS/BDS courses under B&C (NRI) categories and allotment of seats will be done subject to availability. It is not mandatory for a candidate to attend first counselling and verification of certificates even if seats are not available for their rank as per schedule. The verification of certificates will be done in all the phases of online counselling for management quota and allotment of seats done subject to availability. For details: www.knruhs.in

