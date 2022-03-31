KNRUHS to hold mop-up phase for PG medical degree counselling on April 1

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday issued a notification to candidates to exercise their web-options in the mop-up phase of online counselling for admission into PG Medical degree, diploma courses for 2021-22.

All the eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list for PG Medical Degree/ Diploma admissions can exercise their web-options from 6 am to 6 pm on April 1.

The details of vacant seats available (seat matrix) in all medical colleges affiliated to KNRUHS are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in candidates can exercise web options for PG Medical Degree / Diploma seats under KNRUHS through https://pvttspgmed.tsche.in .

Candidates can contact between 10 am and 6 pm: 9392685856./7842542216 and 9346018821 and for clarifications on regulations: 9490585796 and 8500646769.