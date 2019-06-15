KNRUHS to issue notification for MBBS, BDS

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will soon issue notification for registrations to MBBS and BDS courses offered by the colleges in the State.

The university on Saturday released provisional merit list of Telangana candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019. Madhuri Reddy G, who secured 695 marks in the NEET, got seventh rank, and she stood top in the provisional merit list.

The varsity, in a press release, said as students from Andhra Pradesh were eligible for the unreserved quota, their names would also be included to the list. The ranks would change and final merit list would be issued only after conducting verification of original certificates, the university said. As many as 1,331 rankers in the NEET of 40,000 ranks were from Telangana.

