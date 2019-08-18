KNRUHS Warangal hiring for junior assistants

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill posts of 15 junior assistants and four assistant stenographers. The university will hold the examination to fill the vacant posts on October 20.

The date of commencement of online applications from the university website (www.knruhsrt.in) is August 18 and the last date for payment of fee online is September 7. The last date to submit the filled-in online applications is September 9. For details visit www.knruhsrt.in.

