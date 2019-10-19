Kochi’s Ridhaf emerges champ

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Kochi-based Mohamed Ridhaf, who is Chennai city qualifier winner, raced away to victory in the National final of Red Bull Kart Fight 2019 at Chicane Circuit, Leonia Resort, on Friday.

Ridhaf was thus crowned as champion and won an all-expense trip to witness the enthralling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019 at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 1.

Red Bull Athlete Mira Erda, the first Indian female racer to race in Formula 4 BMW and a part of W Series Top 50 was present at the event. “It is encouraging to witness an enthralling National Final. Congratulations to all the finalists who competed and especially to Mohamed Ridhaf for emerging as the champion of the third edition of Red Bull Kart Fight,” she said.

Final results: 1. Mohammed Ridhaf (Kochi) 9:14.336, 2. Rachit Singhal (Delhi) 9:15.490, 3. Premil Singh (Bengaluru) 9:16.887.

