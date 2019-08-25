Kodandaram demands construction of barrage across Pranahita

By | Published: 12:47 am

Mancherial: The Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof Kodandaram on Sunday demanded construction of a barrage across Pranahita river at Thummidihatti village in Koutala mandal for the benefit of people of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts. He was participating in a roundtable meeting over utilization of river water in Mancherial.

The meeting, organized by Ummadi Adilabad Jilla Jala Sadhana Samithi, was chaired by the body’s president Vedire Ravinder Reddy. Pranahita Parirakshana Committee convener K V Prathap and B C Sangham district convener Dr M Neelakantheshwar also participated in the meeting.

Kodandaram said the water being lifted from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was from Pranahita, and rued that it was “not being used for irrigating agriculture fields of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial district that form the catchment area of the river.”

The TJS president alleged that the redesigning of the Pranahita project had caused a huge loss to the State exchequer. He claimed that the Pranahitha project was a low cost venture and would have benefited both the districts. “We will launch a movement for construction of the project which would be made public in a couple of days,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter