Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s last rites to be performed with state honours

By | Published: 4:07 pm 4:22 pm

Guntur: The final rites of the former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao will be performed at his native place Narasaraopeta in the district with state honours on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam in this regard.

Kodela’s body is being brought from Hyderabad to Guntur by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and party workers. The body will be placed at the party’s state office. Later, it will be shifted to Narasaraopeta for final rites. The exact time of final rites is not yet decided.

According to the police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence in Hyderabad on September 16. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are investigating the matter.