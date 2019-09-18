Kodela’s mobile phone missing

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Even as the Banjara Hills police began examining the call data records of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who was found hanging in his house in Banjara Hills on Monday, his mobile phone has been reported missing.

The police, who have booked a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPc, said they could not find his cell phone at his residence. On coming to know that Kodela made a call around 8.30 am, the police are examining the call data records further to know with whom he spoke before the alleged suicide.

It was at 11.10 am that Kodela’s daughter P Vijayalaxmi found him hanging to the ceiling and with the help of the gunman and driver, rushed him to the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Banjara HiIls. Doctors there declared him brought dead.

After the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), the CLUES team inspected the room in which he was found hanging and collected the cable wire he was believed to have used for ending his life. Fingerprints too were collected from the house.

Police officials exuded confidence of getting Rao’s mobile phone. “We do not want to disturb Rao’s family members as they are busy with preparations for the funeral. Once they return to the city, we will ask the family to find the phone and hand it over to us,” an official said, adding that the call data records could be verified without the handset.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) A R Srinivas said the police was yet to receive the autopsy report from the OGH forensic doctors. At the same time, Rao’s body that was kept at the NTR Trust Bhavan in Banjara Hills since Monday night to enable well- wishers and party workers to pay tributes, was shifted to his native place in Narsaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday evening. The funeral will be conducted with State honours in Narsaraopet on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Vijayalaxmi alleged that the new government in Andhra Pradesh harassed her father politically to take revenge and foisted cases against her, her father and other family members. Owing to continuous mental harassment, her father got depressed, she alleged, requesting the police to take necessary action as per the law.

‘Kodela’s family, TDP responsible for his death’

Amaravati: The ruling YSR Congress on Tuesday held Kodela Sivaprasada Rao’s own family and also the Telugu Desam Party responsible for the suicide of the former Assembly Speaker. Stating that mystery shrouded the veteran TDP leaders death, the YSRC said it had no objection if the case was handed over to the CBI for investigation.

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and YSRC spokesman Ambati Rambabu addressed press conferences separately and strongly rebutted TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s charge that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was responsible for the former Speakers suicide. Referring to Naidus demand for a CBI probe, the YSRC leaders said they had no objection to it, but it was for the Telangana government to take a call, since the incident occurred in Hyderabad. PTI

