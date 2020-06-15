By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:04 pm

Hyderabad: Leg spinner Rashid Khan feels that bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant is tough since they have all shots in the book. Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal in an Instagram live chat, the spinner, who plays many T20 leagues across the globe, including the Indian Premier League, said, playing in the IPL was a dream.

“Bowling to Virat bhai, ABD, Russell and Chris Gayle is very tough on small grounds. You don’t get much support from the wicket and boundaries are short too so before the match these things come in mind,” he added.

Rashid added that India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is a very talented batsman and he is very tough to bowl to. Rashid also remembered their under-19 days and how Pant used to confuse the Afghanistan bowlers. The Afghan spinner had faced Pant in an Under-19 tri-series in 2015 ahead of the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016. “He hit three sixes in a row and in the fourth ball, he mistimed but only to be dropped at short midwicket. Our bowler looked helpless and put his hands on his head, yelling in Pashto, ‘now what do I do get him out?’,” Khan recalled the incident in an Instagram chat with Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“He has every shot in the book and is one batsman who is very tough to bowl to. I remember bowling to him at a ground in Kolkata in the U-19 Tri-series,” Rashid said.

