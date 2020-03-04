Kohli’s Team India flatters to deceive

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli’s Team India flattered to deceive in the recently concluded series in New Zealand. Although the tourists started brightly by winning all the five T20 matches, they fell flat in the subsequent three ODIs and two Test matches. They lost all the next five matches to end the tour on a disastrous note.

Kohli’s overseas record as captain continues to be poor although they won a historic series against Australia, sans David Warner and Steve Smith, down under two years ago. But the fact remains Kohli and his men have failed miserably in countries like England and New Zealand where the conditions are challenging. Kohli accepted that they were completely outplayed by the home team.

There were high hopes on Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri when they embarked on the tour of New Zealand after a highly successful home series, both in Test and ODI matches. On home conditions, the Indian batsmen showed their run ability to the full, but most surprising was the pace trio of Mohd Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav humiliating the visiting South African team. They won the Test series 3-0 even though South Africa had the likes of the Kesigo Rabada in their team. But the Indian pacers were incisive and hostile on the dry conditions. They utilised the conditions to the hilt with the SG ball to blow away the South Africans. In this series, Jasprit Bumrah was recovering from a back injury.

The Indian pace bowlers were expected to enjoy the New Zealand’s seamer’s friendly wickets. But it was a different a cup of tea. Bumrah, Shami and Umesh proved a failure, particularly in the second innings in Christchurch when the green top conditions were ideal to the fast bowlers. For the Indian pacers, it is always difficult to bowl in open air conditions unlike in home conditions where there is more of a closed ambience. “It needs a different set of skills. Save for Ishant Sharma, the Indians were not that effective as the New Zealand pace bowlers,’’ said former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju.

It was the bowlers, who dominated the series with the batsmen from either side failing to come up with big scores. But in the end, New Zealand the pace battery of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, the lanky newcomer Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme deflated the Indians.

Raju pointed out that the Indian pace bowlers could not be effective in this series. “First of all, the series was played with the Duke ball. The Indian bowlers struggled a bit on the spongy green wickets. Perhaps they did not get the right length unlike the New Zealanders who were spot on. Even if they had the top order in trouble they struggled to remove the tail-end batsmen. That made the big difference.

“New Zealand in home conditions always revel particularly the bowlers. Southee, Boult, Grandhomme, Wagner and Jamieson exploited the conditions brilliantly. They did their homework beautifully. The pacers used the crease and angles masterfully. They came up with a plan for each batsman like bottling up Prithiv Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane with short-pitched deliveries.

“For Kohli, they tested and teased his patience and the Indian captain fell into the trap. They went on bowling on and outside the off stump to Kohli before surprising the batsman with well-angled in-swingers. The experienced Southee baffled Kohli with his wonderful exhibition of swing bowling. Of course, the field placing needs to be admired wherein they throttled the Indian batsmen before going for the kill,’’ he added.

Raju said the immediate priority is to find a pace bowler all-rounder who can be an asset in these types of conditions. “Since modern day cricket has a cramped international schedule, it is up to the touring teams to adjust and conquer the home conditions. Now with Test championship, the hosts will always try to prepare pitches to their advantage. It is a challenge to all the touring teams.’’

