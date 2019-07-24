Kokapet to be future economic engine of Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering Kokapet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, as a new growth engine and plans to establish an integrated township with work clusters to accommodate nearly five lakh personnel, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Rise Infrastructure Hyderabad — Enhancing Liveability,’ organised by CII here, Kumar said the integrated township was part of efforts to decongest the city by adopting a decentralised approach to develop economic engines.

The township, which will be about 9 crore sq ft, will be self-contained with social infra such as roads, schools, hospitals, retail and commercial space, and more. “We are planning the new township based on the learnings from Hitec City. As it is a greenfield project, we will design it keeping the future needs in mind. This should be ready in five to seven years,” he said.

Focus will be on developing more walk-to-work townships to reduce the need for travel. The government will offer various incentives to developers working on such projects. “The State will play the role of an enabler and give incentives to builders going for walk-to-work projects. There were a few requests on this front. We hope that there will be multiple planned satellite townships. The incentives will change as the project size increases. We will look to bring down the threshold area requirements,” Kumar said.

HMDA, GHMC and TSIIC came together to bring about several developments in Hitec City. The focus will be on decongestion and water management, Kumar said. The government was also working on evolving a single-window clearance mechanism on the lines of TS-iPass. Various permissions required will be given online. Also, District Collectors will handhold the municipalities in preparing their respective budgets, he said.

Salient features of new Municipal Act

Highlighting the salient features of the new Municipal Act, he said the provisions would apply to all municipalities, but the new Act did not apply to GHMC and HMDA. It aims to build trust by involving residents. “Property tax assessments will be based on unit rates. The process will be online and there will be no human interaction, including tax inspectors. But, penalties will be high if there are deviations,” he said, adding that the entire town planning process, layout and building permissions were simplified.

“Layouts can be acquired online. Tentative approvals will be given instantly. Roads and other open layout spaces will be registered in the name of the concerned municipality,” Kumar said.

Public transport

Stressing on the need for increasing public transport, Kumar said about two-third of Mumbai’s population uses public transport, which is the highest, while 50 per cent use it in Delhi. “There are some teething troubles with the Metro when it comes to last mile connectivity. Also, there is too much concentration on Ola and Uber. We are planning convergence of various modes of transport. The role of electric buses is going to increase in the last mile connectivity. For each Metro station, there could be 16-20 electric buses operating in loops. This is under active consideration. We hope that the number of people using public transport will increase,” the official said, adding that there was also missing connecting links from the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Citing the Brooklyn Institution Report 2018, he said among the top 25 cities in the world, Delhi was at the 6th rank and Hyderabad at 14th on the economic performance index. “It is a clear sign of where we are. Hyderabad is the fastest growing city,” he said.

