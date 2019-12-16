Kolhapur civic officials visit GHMC

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: A 10-member team from Kolhapur Municipal Corporation led by Deputy Chairman Chaya Umesh Powar visited the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office here on Monday.

The team was given a power point presentation on the developmental activities and welfare programmes, particularly for women, by project director Sowjanya and project officer Vijaya Laxmi.

The Urban Community Development officials explained welfare programmes to empower women with disabilities, distribution of tricycles, loan facilities to SHGs, activities of slum level federation, town level federations, interest-free loans, employment through skill training and placements to the youth, urban street vendors programme and construction of night shelters.

They were also briefed about health checkups to the poor and treatment at Basti Dawakhanas, awareness campaign on health through Swachh Dooth and Aasara programmes to the elderly and facilities like health checkup and physiotherapy.

Later, the team visited the shelter for homeless and interacted with the residents and also slum level federation members at Golnaka, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.