Kolkata Metro resumes services after over 5 months

“Services have resumed at 8 am and around 3,000 people have commuted in the first two hours,” Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.

By Author  |  Published: 14th Sep 2020  12:34 pm
Kolkata: Commuters travel in a metro as Kolkata Metro services resume in a graded manner, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: Metro rail services in Kolkata resumed on Monday after a gap of more than five months, a senior official said.

The regular services were suspended due to the COVID- 19 outbreak.

Special trains, however, were run for NEET aspirants on Sunday.

“The last trains from the originating stations on both sides will commence their journey at 7 pm and complete it by 8 pm,” he said.

Joshi said all safety protocols including social distancing are being followed.