Kollapur will be tourism hub: V Srinivas Goud

Nagarkurnool: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said Kollapur constituency, which was naxal affected not too long ago, would be developed into a tourism hub under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Inaugurating the double-decked steamer lounge to be operated from Somasila to Srisailam on Thursday, Goud said he was elated to inaugurate the service, which connected Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as a tourism corridor.

“There was a time when people used to go abroad for pleasures trips on water. Now, the time has come for foreigners to come here to enjoy water rides,” he said.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao was showing special interest in the Buddhavanam project and had also appointed a special officer for the speedy completion of the project. “Not just on the welfare front, the State government has also been focusing on developing Telangana on the tourism front as well, to make the State a tourism hub for Asia,” he said.

The Minister took potshots at the Opposition parties questioning what they had done to develop Telangana region in the past 60 years and targeted the BJP for making tall speeches criticising the TRS government.

“If you have the guts, bring enough funds for State projects. A son of Palamuru died in Saudi Arabia and his body has been lying in the mortuary along with the remains of 30 more migrant workers from other countries. If you have any sincerity towards Telangana’s Gulf immigrants, do your part to bring back the body immediately so that his family can have one last glimpse of their lost bread-winner,” he challenged the BJP MPs from Telangana.

Goud assured people that the long-pending Somasila-Siddheshwaram barrage would soon be constructed. He said unlike in the past, the Chief Ministers of the Telugu-speaking States were at good terms.

Kollapur MLA B Harsha Vardhan Reddy, who accompanied Srinivas Goud, said steps were being taken to ensure that tourists visiting the Somasila-Srisailam tourism circle were provided with all facilities and stressed more focus needed to be laid on the eco-tourism project. He also said all precautionary measures were taken to ensure that no unfortunate accidents occur during the lounge trip.

The public representatives also inaugurated the renovated Somasila temple and the stone inscriptions found in the area and also released a tourism guide about the tourist destination which witnessed one of the most early human settlements in the world.

Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman P Bhupathi Reddy, Achampet MLA G Balraju, MLC K Narayana Reddy, District Collector E Sreedhar and other officials from the Tourism Department were present.

