‘Kollur housing project to be ready by March 2020’

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy said that the Kollur housing project will be completed by March 2020, while inspecting the ongoing construction works at the project site on Friday.

As many as 17,712 double bedroom houses were being constructed in two layouts at Kollur, Patancheru is the biggest housing project in Asia and one of the most prestigious project undertaken by the State government.

While 15,660 houses were coming up in one layout, the rest 2052 were in the second layout. Of the 17,712 houses, construction of 17,052 houses was nearing completion and the rest 660 houses were also in an advanced stage of completion. Till date, Rs 1,029.79 crore had been spent towards construction of these houses, he said.

The project is being developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana Housing Department on a site spread over 125 acres. The project commenced in March 2018 and in just about 18 months, 17,000 houses were constructed.

All amenities and infrastructure like water, electricity, drainage, roads, shopping malls, parks, nursing home, school, library, temple, mosque, church, police out post, fire station, bus station, parking facility in each block and watchman room in each block etc., were being developed in the project.

The State government is constructing 2,82,416 houses with a budget of Rs 18,600 crore across the State. Till date, 1.27 lakh houses were completed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore. The rest of the houses would be completed by March 2020 and plans were being drawn accordingly, said the Minister.

In the GHMC jurisdiction itself, one lakh double bedroom houses were being constructed and already, 73,000 houses were completed with a cost of Rs 4,260 crore and were ready for allotment to beneficiaries. The rest 27,000 houses were in different stages of construction and would be completed by March 2020, he added.

The Minister was accompanied by the Additional Chief Secretary for Housing, Chitra Ramachandran during the inspection

