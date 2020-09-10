Kollur will become a model township in the country: Pocharam

The Speaker and Ministers reviewed the various amenities available at the high-rise model township and also held a meeting with officials and contract agencies

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy accompanied by MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao and Housing Minister, Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the 2BHK dignity housing project site at Kollur here on Thursday.

The Speaker and Ministers reviewed the various amenities available at the high-rise model township and also held a meeting with officials and contract agencies.

The MA&UD Minister said 1 lakh double bedroom dignity houses were being constructed by the government out of which about 85 thousand dignity houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in GHMC limits by the end of December 2020.

Speaking after the inspection, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that for the first time ever, a State government has taken up construction of such a major township which will provide housing to thousands of poor. “This project will become a role model when we talk about housing projects in the country,” he remarked.

Prashanth Reddy expressed satisfaction over the fast progress of double bedroom dignity houses construction works in GHMC limits and said complete support will be provided from Housing Ministry in future assignments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .