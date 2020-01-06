Komatireddy calls on Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks ITIR for Telangana

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday at her residence in New Delhi and submitted a wishlist seeking early release of funds for several projects in his parliamentary constituency, particularly for the establishment of Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR).

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards establishment of ITIR in Hyderabad, which falls in my parliamentary constituency. I had put all my efforts to get this project to my constituency during the UPA tenure,” he wrote. He said as a Cabinet Minister for IT in undivided State of AP, he put considerable efforts to get ITIR to Hyderabad. “It is surprising to know that even after 11 years, there are no efforts being made for establishment of ITIR in Hyderabad,” the MP said.

He sought release of Rs 1,028 crore for construction of permanent buildings at AIIMS, Bibinagar, Rs 1,013 crore for Block Level Clusters under National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), sanction of financial approval for developmental works of NH-163, introduction of Health Insurance Scheme exclusively for handloom weavers, and allocation of funds for cleaning of Musi River under Namami Gange programme.

