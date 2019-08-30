Komatireddy Venkat Reddy arrested for staging protest in Bhongir

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was arrested by the police when he staged a protest in front of the Zilla Parishad office at Bhongir,, bringing traffic to a halt on the main road on Friday.

Venkat Reddy and other local Congress leaders resorted to the road blockade in front of the Zilla Parishad office demanding release of funds to the local bodies. When the protest led to a traffic snarl, police swung into action and tried to persuade him to withdraw the protest. Tension prevailed for some time when the police took a defiant Venkat Reddy into custody as party members resisted the police move. A scuffle broke out between the Congress workers and police, but the latter shifted Venkat Reddy to Bhongir town police station. He was released later.

Earlier in the morning, he said on a dharna in a tent that at the Zilla Parishad office for more than an hour.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Venkat Reddy alleged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had intentionally made the local bodies weak by not releasing funds to them in the last five years.

