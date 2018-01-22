Komuravelly under tight vigil

By | Published: 12:42 am

Siddipet: The Siddipet police have begun using a drone camera to monitor the security at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Komuravelly during the annual Brahmotsavams, which commenced here from Sunday.

Commissioner of Police V Shiva Kumar, who reviewed the security at Komuravelly on the first day of annual event, said that they have installed 50 CC Cameras around the temple and the roads that are leading towards the temple to monitor the devotee’s influx.

To check drunken driving, Shiva Kumar said that they have placed personnel at Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal roads to conduct breath analyzer tests on devotees coming to the temple. With the help of drone cameras, the Commissioner said that they would be able to watch the movement of devotees in 1-km radius and from 500 meters height.

Stating that they could resolve the traffic issues swiftly using drone cameras, he said that drone camera provides the view where Police personnel could not enter.

Meanwhile, the eight-week long ritual was off to a religious start at Komuravelly Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple on Sunday. On the eve of Patnam Varam, a huge number of devotees from Hyderabad, Medak, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts have thronged the temple.

A 200-member strong Police team under the leadership of ACP, Siddipet, Mahendar is overseeing the security.