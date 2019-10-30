Konappa distributes spoken English material in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:39 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa distributed spoken English study material to students of both Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential School (girls) and Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Residential School in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa said he was trying to help students in improving their communication skills by giving the books every year. He advised pupils to utilize the material and to improve speaking, written and comprehensive skills. He suggested them to bring recognition to their parents and district by shining in academics. He dined along with the students.

Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Residential School In-charge principal D Ramya Krishna, teacher K Ramakrishna and government degree College principal Laxmi Narasimha were present.

