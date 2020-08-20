Konareddy tank bund near Wardhannapet breaches

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Warangal Urban: The tank bund of the Konareddy tank near Wardhannapet town in the district has breached inundating 4000 acres of paddy fields on Thursday.

As the Aakeru rivulet, which is the source of water for the tank, is overflowing for the last several days due to heavy rains, the tank filled to its full capacity and breached. Following this, the officials have asked the residents of the nearby villages, Konapuram and Kothapally, to vacate the villages immediately.

Minister E Dayakar Rao and local MLA A Ramesh have visited the tank to oversee the situation. Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on the Warangal-Mahabubabad highway was halted as the water was flowing over the road.

On the hand, Nallabelli mandal recorded 13.64 cm rainfall followed by Shayampet mandal with 13.42 cm. The Pakhal Lake in the district is also overflowing from the weirs due to heavy inflows into it.

