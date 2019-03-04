Konathala Ramakrishna likely to join TDP

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Congress MP Konathala Ramakrishna is likely to join the Telugu Desam Party shortly. Ramakrishna, who was a close associate of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was with the latter’s son and YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy till the 2014 elections but subsequently had a fall out with the YSRCP president.

Ramakrishna since kept aloof from politics. Despite overtures from the TDP high command, he did not join the ruling party fearing he would be branded as power-monger.

Even recently, when he submitted a memorandum to all major political parties on behalf of Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika, he wanted to meet Jagan seeking his support to north Andhra.

But he was told that Jagan would not be in town and so did not meet him. When he met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and submitted the memorandum, he was invited into the party. Ramakrishna told him he would have to consult his followers before taking a decision.

Ramakrishna was convener of AP Congress Parliamentary Party when Rajasekhara Reddy was Kadapa MP which was why he stood by Jagan unasked for for long. Now it appears that it is only a matter of time before Ramakrishna moves into the TDP and may even contest the Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat if he is asked to.