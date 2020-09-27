Konda Laxman Bapuji inspired many, says Indrakaran Reddy

Indrakaran asserted that Konda Laxman, hailing from erstwhile Adilabad, had relentlessly fought seeking separate Telangana State

Published: 10:27 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowment and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that everyone should strive for realising ideals of freedom fighter Prof Konda Laxman Bapuji. He paid tribute to Laxman by garlanding his statue to mark his 105th birth anniversary held in Nirmal on Sunday. He was joined by Collector Mohd Musharraf Faruqui Ali.

Indrakaran asserted that Konda Laxman, hailing from erstwhile Adilabad, had relentlessly fought seeking separate Telangana State. Laxman was a source of inspiration to the first and second phase of Telangana movement. He was an advocate, legislator and Minister. He was messiah of masses and ray of hope for the downtrodden communities, he hailed.

Additional Collector Hemanth Bhorkhade, Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, and authorities of various departments and leaders of TRS attended the event.

Meanwhile, student organisations, voluntary organisations and member of the Padmashali community paid homage to Laxman in several parts of Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. They recalled his contributions to Indian Independent movement and Telangana struggle.

The celebrators opined that Laxman was the second person to earn the title of Bapuji after Mahatma Gandhi. He recalled that the freedom fighter had participated in the Quit India movement and had fought against the then Nizam rulers.

Konda Laxman Bapuji’s jayanthi celebrated

Karimnagar: The 105th birth anniversary of Telangana protagonist Konda Laxman Bapuji was celebrated on a grand scale across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. Public representatives including MLAs, political leaders, government officials and common public paid tributes to the late leader by garlanding his statues and portraits.

While Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in celebrations held in the corporation office, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar (Choppadandi), K Vidhyasagar Rao (Korutla) and others took part in celebrations in their respective constituencies.

Collectors K Shashanka (Karimangar), D Krishna Bhashkar (Rajanna-Sircilla), G Ravi (Jagitial) and Peddapalli Additional Collector Laxminarayana participated in the event held at their respective collectorate offices.

Speaking on the occasion, they remembered the sacrifices made by Laxman Bapuji for the cause of Telangana agitation. A five time MLA, Laxman Bapuji worked as minister and deputy speaker. He sacrificed minister post for the cause of Telangana agitation.

