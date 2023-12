Konda Surekha assumes charge as Forests Minister

Accompanied by her family members, Minister Konda Surekha performed pujas at her chambers in the fourth floor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:49 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Forests and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha assumed office at Secreteriat here on Sunday.

Senior officials from Forest and Endowment departments were present on the occasion.