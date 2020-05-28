Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir inauguration on Friday

By | Published: 10:39 pm 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: The efforts to make the Godavari a live river all through the year over a stretch of 274 km will get a fillip on Friday when the 15-tmc capacity Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir receives water from the Markook surge pool.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will switch on the pumps to inaugurate the reservoir in the presence of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, marking yet another milestone in the multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The KLIS engineers released water from the Akkaram pumphouse to Markook, and the water is waiting to be released into the reservoir. Meanwhile, all arrangements for the rituals and inauguration have been completed. The Chief Minister will participate in Chandi and Sudarshana Yagam before he inaugurates the reservoir.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who has called upon local leaders to ensure that the event remains a memorable one, will also participate in a community lunch to celebrate the landmark event.

The 15.800-km Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, located at Markook mandal of Siddipet district and built at a cost of Rs 1,668.55 crore, has a water spread area of 17.027 sqkm. Its full-reservoir level is 618 m and is envisaged to provide irrigation to 2,85,280 acres of ayacut through 13 canals.

