Kondurg VRO caught in ACB net

Published: 9:09 pm

Mahabubnagar: A VRO working in Kondurg mandal of Rangareddy district was caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer to include his name in land records, which does not even come under his jurisdiction.

ACB DSP Suryanarayana said more skeletons may tumble out of the closet soon. Ananthaiah, who was habituated to underhand dealings, earlier worked at Kesampet MRO’s office as a VRO. He used to demand bribes from the revenue employees to ‘pay up or leave’ acting on orders from above in Kesampet MRO’s office, sources said.

It is believed that there were higher-ups involved, who kept mounting pressure on Ananthaiah to do settlements, which kept the rate for settlements going higher, so much that the ‘customer’ (in this case the victim) couldn’t take it anymore and complained to the ACB sleuths.

