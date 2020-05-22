Koneru Konappa serving elixir to poor for a decade

By | Published: 12:42 am

KB Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa continues to help people satiate hunger and beat the heat by distributing gruel, considered an elixir of sorts by the weaker sections, for over a decade now. Unwavered by the lockdown, he has been supplying 4,000 litres of gruel in several parts of Kaghaznagar every day. His gesture is bringing respite to several thousands of the poor.

As the clock ticks 4 in the morning, Konnapa’s wife Ramadevi and her assistants begin brewing the gruel in a large kitchen situated adjacent to the legislator’s home in Kaghaznagar. Trolleys carrying large cans of gruel start reaching at different localities of the town from 6 am. Scores of activists and supporters of Konappa then serve the gruel at kiosks to the needy.

“I started this exercise in 2010 to feed the poor and rural folks who struggle in summer. Distribution of the gruel commences from the first week of April. But, it was delayed by a month due to lockdown and would be held till June 5. At present, the drink has been served to the needy in 20 wards of the town with the help of my family, activists and supporters,” Konappa told Telangana Today.

According to the legislator, somewhere between 8,000 and 10,000 persons are currently able to satisfy their hunger with the help of the gruel. People from all walks of life, including elderly are easily warding off the heat by consuming the drink. Unlike in the past, the liquid has now many takers in urban parts. Dwellers of the town have been showing interest in the drink of late.

“I purchase fine quality sorghan grains from Maharashtra and many other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for ensuring nutrition and taste of the drink. Distribution of the gruel is the most satisfying thing for me. It brought fame to me as well. I thank my wife and all those who have been extending their cooperation for this initiative,” the MLA informed.

The legislator had served the gruel to students of Osmania University in 2016. Also, he had distributed it to over 10,000 participants of plenary of Telangana Rashtra Samithi held in Hyderabad in 2015 and Khammam in 2016.

“The common man’s drink is rich in fiber and consuming it is one of the best ways to hydrate the body. It is good for diabetics and those who want to shed weight,” Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist of Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, opined.

