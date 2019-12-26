Koneru Rama Devi the ‘Annapurna’ of Kaghaznagar

By | Published: 12:31 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: It is nothing short of mega kitchens that feature in Discovery and National Geographic Channel, which provide food to thousands of people. But this kitchen is run in a tiny room with food being prepared by a woman, which serves around 1,600 people including visitors, activists of TRS party and students of junior colleges every day.

Koneru Rama Devi, wife Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa, is fondly called as ‘Amma’ or ‘Annapurna’ for feeding the needy and students. True to the sobriquet, she is always busy cooking a curry or preparing breakfast or pickle or serving food if you ever happen to visit the kitchen run in a shed adjacent to the house of the legislator in Kaghaznagar town.

“We decided to feed the poor and students five years ago, when a girl student of a junior college collapsed as she had not had any food. It gives me immense pleasure to be complimented by parents of pupils. The parents tell me that their children don’t like the dishes prepared at home as they are used to the food sent from our kitchen,” Rama Devi told ‘Telangana Today.’

She said she does not get tired even after working for over 10 hours day and felt bored when the kitchen was closed during holidays. Laudably, she prepares ingredients such as ‘masala’ and powders of spices–coriander, fenugreek and others on her own. She ensures quality and taste by cooking dishes with the help of four assistants.

The delicious food prepared by Rama Devi is consumed by visitors who come to the residence of legislator, activists of TRS party, attendants of patients admitted to hospitals, and inmates of orphanages in Kaghaznagar every day. It is supplied to 1,400 students studying in government junior colleges situated in the town. In addition to that, Konappa feeds nearly 1,200 college students from Koutala, Dahegoan, Bejjur, Sirpur (T) mandal centres every day.

Buoyed by the response of the people, Konappa is planning to launch ‘Nityannadanam’ (feeding the needy every day) from February. “We intend to satiate hunger of atleast 2,000 people who visit Kaghaznagar town for various works every day,” he said.

In order to make sure hassle-free service, both Konappa and Rama Devi have been visiting mega kitchens of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Sri Kanaka Durga Devi Devasthanam of Vijayawada, Sri Sai Baba temple in Shirdi and many other major pilgrim centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We plan to follow the system being implemented in the holy places for feeding the needy, the legislator added.

