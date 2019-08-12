Koneru Satyanarayana thanks Rakshasudu crew

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Money earning has never been my foremost aim. When we work hard with proper approach, profit will automatically flow, reiterated Koneru Satyanarayana, producer of Rakshasudu at a recent success meet.

“As I believed my director, hero and the rest of the crew, they kept up my hope in making my maiden venture a memorable one. As habit from decades, all the procedures and methods were meticulously exercised. What all I implemented in my regular functionalities of business, I repeated the same in respect of cinema also,” he added.

The educationist-turned-producer’s first film Rakshasudu won critical acclaim as well as staggering revenues. “I do attribute overall victory of my film to each and everyone of the entire unit,” said Satyanarayana.

Later, the hero of the film, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, in his speech, said that he had been awaiting this from a very long time. He eventually thanked the producer and the director equally. All the actors, except the heroine, Anupama Parameswaran graced the success meet. As per sources, Anupama was admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning.

In her place, Amala Paul, who portrayed the heroine’s role in the Tamil original, attended and spoke in high praise of all those who laboured for the Telugu remake. She duly appreciated the hero and the director who could excel well.