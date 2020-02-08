Koneru Trust to host free mass wedding on Monday in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Koneru Trust, a Kaghaznagar based voluntary organisation, will host weddings of 116 tribal pairs at the remote Somini village on the banks of Pranahita in Bejjur mandal on Monday. The novel gesture will be held under the aegis of Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and his wife Rama Devi.

Konappa told Telangna Today that elaborate arrangements were being made for solemnising the mass marriages. The trust would sponsor mangal sutra, silk clothing and toe rings crockery, almirah, bed sheets and household articles, as part of its social service activities. Identification of the pair was already carried out. Dinner will also be provided for the family members and friends of the newly wedded couples on the occasion, he explained.

According to the MLA, Forest and Endowments, Housing Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and Kumram Bheem-Asifabad ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi, Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, SP M Malla Reddy, many other public representatives and officials had been invited to the mass wedding. He added that members of Koneru Yuvasena and some local voluntary organisaitons would extend their cooperation for the event.

The venue is being arranged in the village. The road between Somini and Bejjur mandal was repaired recently. Laddu, a sweet, that will be served for the attendees is being prepared at the residence of Konappa. Gifts and household articles have already been readied. Transportation facility will also be provided for the attendees of the event.

It may be noted here that the trust had organised weddings of 131 tribal pairs in Kaghaznagar town in 2018. The pairs belonged to The Sirpur (T), Kaghaznagar, Dahegoan, Bejjur, Koutala, Penchikalpet mandals and from Mancherial district. Endowments and Housing Minister Allola Indrakaran was the chief guest and blessed the couples.

