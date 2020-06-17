Koneru Yuvasena goes beyond call of duty in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:23 pm

KB Asifabad: Members of Koneru Yuvasena are not only good at promoting activities of Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa on social media platforms but also occasionally go beyond the call of their duty. They have been serving the community by raising funds for extending financial aid to the poor and the needy and sponsoring stationery to school children for three years.

Formed in 2017, Koneru Yuvasena is a large network of around 500 hardcore followers and activists of Konappa. They voluntarily extend their cooperation to his activities and publicise his programmes on Facebook and WhatsApp. They run a campaign on social media platforms when he launches an initiative.

Unlike followers and supporters of a public representative, the specialty of these members is that they come to the rescue of the needy. They are winning laurels for conducting charity programmes. To their credit, they raised funds to extend financial aid to over 50 families so far, with the help of donors and the members of Koneru Yuvasena.

“We are doing our bit to serve the community. The credit goes to the donors and members of the outfit. They come forward to generously donate funds whenever they learn about of a financially poor family, a hapless patient of chronic disease and students who struggle for education due to lack of stationery on Facebook and WhatsApp group,” Santosh Gorantla, coordinator of Konappa’s social media team and one of the key members of Koneru Yuvasena told ‘Telangana Today.’

The members raised Rs 1 lakh for helping economically weak parents of Oddugudem village in Dahegaon mandal in performing their daughter’s wedding on June 10. They extended monetary help to 67,000 for Jadi Venkatesh of Kaghaznagar town who was unable to provide treatment to his daughter, a patient of digestive system related disease in February last.

The activists of Konappa donated Rs 30,000 to a person whose house collapsed due to unexpected rains at Bareguda village in Kaghaznagar a few weeks back. They sponsored construction material and donated funds of Rs 7,000 to a poor man of this town recently. They raised Rs 27,000 for bringing respite to a micro artist of Sirpur (T) in November last.

Similarly, the members distributed pens, school bags and notebooks to students belonging to a government-run school in Chintaguda village of Kaghaznagar mandal and Sirpur (T) town. They organised a blood donation camp and gathered 108 units of blood to mark the revival of Sirpur Paper Mills Limited in 2018.

