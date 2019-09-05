Koppula Eashwar comes down heavily on opposition

By | Published: 12:27 am

Nandimedaram (Peddapalli): Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Thursday came down heavily on Congress and BJP for misguiding people with false propaganda over Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Unable to digest the fact that tanks, ponds, and irrigation projects were being filled with Godavari water following completion of the Kaleshwaram project in a record three years period, the opposition parties were trying to misguide the people for their political gains, he said.

The Minister was speaking at a Jala Jatara programme held at Nandimedaram reservoir of Dharmaram mandal. He also released a booklet containing details of Kaleshwaram project.

He alleged that opposition parties, which had created hurdles for the project, were talking about power bills. Before taking up the project, Congress leaders alleged that it was not possible to lift water from Kaleshwaram, and now when water was being pumped to water bodies, they are talking about corruption and power bills, he said, adding that it was the Congress which created hurdles by filing a number of case in courts to prevent construction of Kaleshwaram project.

Pointing out to Congress leaders’ claims that it was possible to get water through gravity canals at much lesser cost if the project was constructed at Thummidihutti in Adilabad, he said the the Central Water Commission had rejected the proposal when the then Congress government wanted to construct a dam at Thuimmidihutti as part of Pranahitha-Chevella project in 2007. Besides lack of environment clearance, Maharashtra government too had not agreed to the project, Eashwar said.

Why the congress government dug canals in Chevella and other areas without starting barrage works at Thummidihutti, he questioned and informed that there was also proposal for lift at 75th kilometer.

Though the CEC itself supported the state government’s estimation of Rs 80,190 crore to complete Kaleshwaram project, opposition were trying to create confusion among the public.

In order to supply water to 42 lakh acres in 16 districts with 141 tmc water, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao redesigned the project. Godavari becomes live with the water stranded for 142 kilometer district.

50 percent burden on Sri Ram Sagar Project would be reduced with the completion of Kaleshwaram.

Opposition parties were forcing local farmers to stage protests for water, he alleged and informed that 2.5 lakh acres would get water once the works of three kilometer link canal between Flood Flow Canal and Kakatiya canal with Rs 30 crore were completed.

Talking about his Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, Eashwar informed that beside 13 lifts, 109 slues have also been arranged at different places to cater the water needs of various villages.

Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 425 crore to arrange 79 slues in Peddapalli, 30 each in Manthani and Metpalli and 28 in Ramagundam constituencies.

