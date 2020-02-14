Koppula Eashwar comes to rescue of accident victim in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Karimnagar: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Friday came to a rescue of an accident victim by shifting him to hospital in one of the cars in his convoy.

While proceeding towards Arnakond from Choppadandi on Friday evening, the Minister found a person lying on the road. Eashwar stopped his convoy and rushed to the person, who was unconscious. The Minister instructed his security personal to shift the victim to one of his convoy vehicles and take him to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital.

The victim Komma Bhumaiah is a native of Kothuru of Dharmaram mandal.

