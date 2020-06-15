Koppula Eashwar unhappy with sanitation works in Dharmapuri

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar felt unhappy over the progress of sanitation works being taken up in Dharmapuri Municipality. He warned of action against officials if the works were neglected in the future.

Minister inspected ongoing works of drainage construction and other sanitation works in Dharmapuri town. He examined works by touring in various localities and expressed dissatisfaction over the progress.

Eashwar instructed officials to speed up works by deploying more number of machinery.

Informing to carry out surprise checking very soon, he warned of action against concerned officials if the delay works further.

He instructed municipal authorities to prepare plans to plant 5,000 saplings on the bank of the Godavari as part of Haritha Haram on June 20.

Dharmapuri Municipal Chairperson Sangi Sattemma, DCMS Chairman Ellala Srikanth Reddy and others participated in the programme.

